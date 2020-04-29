You are the owner of this article.
Central College cancels scholarship event
Central: Joseph Areyano

Selma’s Joseph Areyano was among students that would have been honored at the Central College’s annual Scholarship Celebration. Coronavirus restrictions caused the event to be canceled. Areyano had received the Dr. Kenneth J. Weller Scholarship and Journey Scholarship.

PELLA, IA — Joseph Areyano, of Selma, was one of more than 700 students at Central College who would have been honored at the college’s annual Scholarship Celebration on April 23. The event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Scholarship Celebration in P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium gives student scholarship recipients the opportunity to personally thank and share dinner with donors who help make their Central education possible. Areyano received Dr. Kenneth J. Weller Scholarship and Journey Scholarship.

Central College of Pella, Iowa, is a private, four-year liberal arts college. Central is known for its academic rigor, leadership and character development, global experiential learning, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and sustainability education, athletics and service.

