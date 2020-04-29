Central College cancels scholarship event

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PELLA, IA — Joseph Areyano, of Selma, was one of more than 700 students at Central College who would have been honored at the college’s annual Scholarship Celebration on April 23. The event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Scholarship Celebration in P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium gives student scholarship recipients the opportunity to personally thank and share dinner with donors who help make their Central education possible. Areyano received Dr. Kenneth J. Weller Scholarship and Journey Scholarship.

Central College of Pella, Iowa, is a private, four-year liberal arts college. Central is known for its academic rigor, leadership and character development, global experiential learning, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and sustainability education, athletics and service.

Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com

