Census undercount report released

SELMA – Representative TJ Cox (CA-21) released a report urging residents to complete their Census forms now to avoid what he says will be “dire costs” if there is an undercount for the 21st District.

“This year’s census will help determine how billions of your tax dollars get distributed and whether that money comes back to the Central Valley,” Cox said. “If even one percent of residents aren’t counted in our communities, we could lose hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding. These dollars are critical for health care, education, senior and youth services, housing and transportation, and much more.”

The report was prepared by staff on the Committee on Oversight and Reform and Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. Read the full report online at https://bit.ly/2TeqH6x.

In the report, it states that

“We all count, and we all can help to shape the Central Valley’s future by participating in the upcoming Census,” Cox said urging households in the Central Valley to fill out their Census forms right now - in the comfort of their own homes – in one of three ways:

Online at https://my2020census.gov/

On the phone by calling: (844) 330-2020.

Filling out forms received in the mail.