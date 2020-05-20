Census undercount report released

SELMA – Representative TJ Cox (CA-21) released a report urging residents to complete their Census forms now to avoid what he says will be “dire costs” if there is an undercount for the 21st District.
“This year’s census will help determine how billions of your tax dollars get distributed and whether that money comes back to the Central Valley,” Cox said. “If even one percent of residents aren’t counted in our communities, we could lose hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding. These dollars are critical for health care, education, senior and youth services, housing and transportation, and much more.”
The report was prepared by staff on the Committee on Oversight and Reform and Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. Read the full report online at https://bit.ly/2TeqH6x.
In the report, it states that
“We all count, and we all can help to shape the Central Valley’s future by participating in the upcoming Census,” Cox said urging households in the Central Valley to fill out their Census forms right now - in the comfort of their own homes – in one of three ways:
- Online at https://my2020census.gov/
- On the phone by calling: (844) 330-2020.
- Filling out forms received in the mail.
Filling out the census form online is quick, easy and helps residents maintain social distancing by saving the Census Bureau employees a trip to your home, he added.
The 2020 Census has 12 questions and does not ask about citizenship. The Census Bureau is barred from releasing an individual’s information to anyone, including law enforcement, immigration officials, or even your landlord.
Data collected by the Census is used to determine how much funding the District receives for critical services such as education, medical care, foster care, roads and public transit and job programs. Census data also helps local governments enhance public safety and prepare for emergencies.
In this latest report, it’s estimated that every miscounted person in this area could reduce yearly education funding by $1,236 and job training by $243. Thus, if one percent of the population is not counted in the 2020 Census, communities in the 21st District of California could lose:
- $630,000 in federal funding for schools that have a high proportion of low-income students. This is the equivalent of all the textbooks that 2,516 students would need in a school year.
- $335,000 in federal funding for job training centers and career counseling.
