Census Bureau gears up to return to operations

FRESNO COUNTY – With the response rate of less than half the population, the Census Bureau is gearing up to restart efforts to increase the number of participants in the population count.

The response rate in Fresno County is 47 percent. In Madera County it is 29 percent and in Mono County, only 9.4 percent of households have responded.

The statewide average is 48.7 percent.

Responding now to the 2020 Census by mail, on the phone or online will minimize the need for a census taker to follow up and visit in person later this year.

The Census Bureau is taking steps to reactivate field operations starting on June 1.

Field operations were temporarily suspended in March because of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In-person activities - including all interaction with the public, office work and processing activities - will incorporate the most current guidance to promote the health and safety of staff and the public. This will include recommended personal protective equipment and social distancing practices.

Those who have not yet responded to the 2020 Census online or by phone, will get a reminder and a paper questionnaire in the mailbox.