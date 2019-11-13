FRESNO - The Fresno County Department of Social Services has recently been made aware of a new scam offering a government issued iPhone in exchange for personal information.
The website Offer-Up is being used to fraudulently request electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card holders to provide photos of their identification, Social Security Number, date of birth and EBT card (including the case number) in order to receive a free government cellphone.
Several individuals have already fallen victim to this scam and DSS is issuing this warning to prevent further risk. EBT card holders should never give out their personal information.
You have free articles remaining.
If you believe you may have fallen victim to the scam, you are encouraged to file a report with your local police department and contact DSS at 1-855-832-8082 for further assistance.
To access legitimate phone programs, contact the California Life Line Program at:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.