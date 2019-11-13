{{featured_button_text}}
Fresno County
FRESNO - The Fresno County Department of Social Services has recently been made aware of a new scam offering a government issued iPhone in exchange for personal information.

The website Offer-Up is being used to fraudulently request electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card holders to provide photos of their identification, Social Security Number, date of birth and EBT card (including the case number) in order to receive a free government cellphone.

Several individuals have already fallen victim to this scam and DSS is issuing this warning to prevent further risk. EBT card holders should never give out their personal information. 

If you believe you may have fallen victim to the scam, you are encouraged to file a report with your local police department and contact DSS at 1-855-832-8082 for further assistance. 

To access legitimate phone programs, contact the California Life Line Program at:

http://lifelinecellphonecalifornia.com/how_get_free_phone.html or go online to: https://www.cpuc.ca.gov/General.aspx?id=2752#qualify.

