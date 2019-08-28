{{featured_button_text}}
CCR to perform: Oct. 3

Creedence Clearwater Revisited consists of founding members of Creedence Clearwater Revival and new members. They’ll perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at the 2019 Big Fresno Fair.

FRESNO – Creedence Clearwater Revisited, a classic rock group, performs at the 2019 Big Fresno Fair at 7 p.m., Oct. 3 as part of the Table Mountain Concert Series.

Creedence Clearwater Revival founding members and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Stu Cook and Doug “Cosmo” Clifford launched their Creedence Clearwater Revisited project in 1995 to once again perform their hit songs.

CCR is best known for such songs as “Have You Ever Seen the Rain?” “Fortunate Son,” “Bad Moon Rising and “Born on the Bayou.”

New members of the band include Kurt Griffey, Dan McGuinness and Steve Gunner joining the rhythm section. This performance is part of their farewell tour dubbed as “The Final Revival Tour.”

Tickets are $33, $23 and $18. A special pre-sale of tickets for online only starts at 9 a.m. Aug. 26 for Big Fresno Fair Fan Club Members. The special BFF Club pre-sale goes from Aug. 26 until Sept. 2 at 11:59 p.m. At this time, members can purchase Creedence Clearwater Revisited tickets and also get 50 percent off their fair admission with each ticket purchase. Concert ticket and discounted admission must be purchased in the same transaction. Tickets to the general public for this music performance go on sale at 9 a.m. online Sept. 3 at the Fairgrounds Box Office, or by phone at 650-3247.

Non-members can sign up to become a Fresno Fair Fan at http://bit.ly/2MxkDnY.

Event listing link:  https://www.fresnofair.com/events/2019/creedence-clearwater-revisited

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

