Cates named Dispatcher of the Year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SELMA – The Selma Police Department announced that Lacie Cates has been named as its 2019 Dispatcher of the Year.

In a post on social media, the SPD reported that Cates has been with their department for nearly two years and has previously served as emergency dispatcher before working for both the Sanger Police Department and Reedley Police Department prior to her service in Selma.

Cates is married to John and they have two children, Brayden and Stacie. She previously took time out of her career to be a full time parent but has since returned to the dispatch console to become part of the Selma Police Department.

“It has been a pleasure having her as a part of our team. She is very unique and her sense of humor is contagious, especially her laugh. Lacie is hard-working, always there to help out and go the extra mile. We all appreciate the dedication she has exuded, she has been a great asset to our department and it is with great pride we honor her this evening,” the Department posted about her recognition.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.