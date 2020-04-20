You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cates named Dispatcher of the Year
0 comments

Cates named Dispatcher of the Year

{{featured_button_text}}
Cates: Dispatcher of the Year

Lacie Cates has been honored as the 2019 Dispatcher of the Year by the Selma Police Department.

 Courtesy of the Selma Police Department

SELMA – The Selma Police Department announced that Lacie Cates has been named as its 2019 Dispatcher of the Year.

In a post on social media, the SPD reported that Cates has been with their department for nearly two years and has previously served as emergency dispatcher before working for both the Sanger Police Department and Reedley Police Department prior to her service in Selma.

Cates is married to John and they have two children, Brayden and Stacie. She previously took time out of her career to be a full time parent but has since returned to the dispatch console to become part of the Selma Police Department.

“It has been a pleasure having her as a part of our team. She is very unique and her sense of humor is contagious, especially her laugh. Lacie is hard-working, always there to help out and go the extra mile. We all appreciate the dedication she has exuded, she has been a great asset to our department and it is with great pride we honor her this evening,” the Department posted about her recognition.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Selma man dies in ATV wreck
Community

Selma man dies in ATV wreck

SELMA — A Selma man who wrecked while driving an ATV on Floral Avenue April 12 has died, according to a California Highway Patrol report. The …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News