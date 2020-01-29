KINGSBURG – Before the evening was over, Cat’s Meow Club owner Felix Fontano was dead. But the question remained, “whodunit?”
The Kingsburg Branch of the Fresno County Library was transformed into The Cat’s Meow nightclub in New York City on Jan. 18. There was an assortment of guests including an artist, stockbroker, Broadway producer, actress, flapper dancer, writer, attorney, track owner, club manager, bartender, jazz singer, accountant and pianist there that night. Potentially, any one of them could have been killer. The challenge for all in attendance was to figure out who would have wanted to kill Fontano, and why.
The event was the first murder-mystery staged by the Friends of the Kingsburg Library. The event was a fundraiser so the small branch could replace furniture it’s had for more than 20 years.
According to Kingsburg Library Friends President Linda Sward the murder-mystery was sold out with even more interest shown from residents from surrounding communities.
“It’s very possible we might do it again,” she said just before the first act took place. Sward narrated the scenario and directed participants through the mystery.
“Aside from these instructions and general role-playing tips, there’s no particular script. So it’s a lot of ad-libbing, mingling and having fun. Just do your best to act the way you think this character would act,” she said. “It’s also the age of Prohibition and of bootleggers, gangsters, passion, music, technology and morals are all changing at lightning pace. The club owner, Felix Fontano, is the son of Frank a successful bootlegger. He’s a successful businessman himself. He’s invited you all to his private party for a night of revelry, like many nights of revelry in Kingsburg enjoyed by a group of sophisticates, artists and hoodlums until things go horribly wrong.”
Senior library assistant Shonda Graham said to “just think of it as a big game of ‘Clue.’ We’ll be having more of them, so relax and enjoy yourselves. Everybody here, even if you don’t have a character, is part of the whole mystery, so get involved. Think of yourself as being at the club.”
The character of Felix Fontano was portrayed by Robert Gonzales. His ‘devoted’ wife Edith Fontano was portrayed by Cathleen Sward-Lawler.
Sward-Lawler said even though she’s not a Friend of the Library member, she was eager to support the event as it was also staged as a way to publicize what the branch has to offer beyond books.
“Anything I can do to support the library. One of the things I like is being able to search [for books] from home and then having them email you when the books are here and being able to keep movies for a whole week.”
Each player was given some background about their character and they how they should respond to certain situations, but not enough to give away the answer as to who the murderer was. The idea was to have everyone mingle, ask questions and converse to pick up clues.
“I don’t know who done it or anything,” Sward-Lawler said. “It’s interesting to see the all other characters because the only ones I know are Felix, Judy, June and Edgar.”
Since the setting was the Roaring 20’s, those playing characters, and even those who just came to participate, dressed in flapper-era style clothing.
Sward-Lawler wore a traditional red flapper dress she borrowed from a friend. Her maid loaned her the feather boa, another girlfriend gave her the beads and she already had the gloves and shoes.
“It all came together. This isn’t my comfort area, but it is fun.”
Since the time period was the height of the jazz age, Kingsburg High’s Jazz Band played jazz music throughout the evening.
The players read their character sheets and as the mystery went along, they were given more information during the second act.
Chad and Crystal Alford, of Kingsburg, were among party-goers.
“We’ve never done this before, but we do often have a family night of ‘Clue’ with our kids,” Crystal Alford said. “It’s just about watching and listening and making note of every move they make and take notes.”
That couple used pieces of clothing they already had or went online to find additional pieces to come up with snazzy black and white outfits to wear.
“It was Amazon for the rest and it was all under 20 bucks,” she said. They lived in town for five years and realize they’d only visited the library a handful of times. They liked the idea of helping promote what the local branch had to offer.
“It’s definitely something more people should be doing. I hope, too also.”
So far, the ‘murder’ had not happened yet, but she did conclude that the “club owner is not the nicest person. I think he likes a lot of women!”
At one point in the evening, it was announced that the club owner had been done in. He was found sprawled on the floor with clues strewn about. Participants were sent out around the bookshelves to hunt for clues on colorful construction paper that had been tucked between the books.
Then, Robert Gonzales switched roles to be the private investigator. He and Sward then read out the clues found by the party-goers.
“Based on the victim’s wounds, this broken bottle appears to have been the murder weapon. It appears the murderer left his or her bloody handprint on the handle,” Gonzales said.
The investigator grilled the characters and they either attempted to deflect any suspicion of guilt or answered the questions while still remaining elusive. The guests were then given ballots to mark who they thought was the guilty party and then also to vote in the costume contest.
Without revealing who the killer was, let’s just say Steve Hofer had some explaining to do.
“It got out of hand. I needed that money!” Hofer said.
Hofer happens to have directed several school and community plays so when he got the chance to take part in this interactive murder-mystery, he was ready.
“I love when people, whether it be children or adults, can get into another person. It’s fun to step out of their normal character and routine.”
Hofer said he enjoyed the camaraderie of the evening, having the Kingsburg High jazz band perform and promoting the local library all in one event.
“Life has changed in so many ways and with the digital age, the library is not as much of a focal point as it was when I was a kid. I think it’s amazing that the Friends are still working to make it an important place in our lives. It’s interesting, as adults, were not as drawn to it as we used to be. I really appreciate the Friends of the Library doing these kinds of things to get people in here. It was a great crowd tonight. It was fun to see the fun everyone was having whether they were directly involved or just having fun on the side.”
Graham added that there are several resources that the Kingsburg Branch has that even the larger branches haven’t added yet, and because of the Friends’ effort, they made history that night.
“The murder-mystery night is the very first one that’s been done [at a Fresno County library.] Thank you all for your support and for playing along. There are a lot fun things to do in Kingsburg and hopefully, you’ll tell everybody that the Fresno County Library in Kingsburg is one of those fun places to go to.”
