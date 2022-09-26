167A1876.jpg

The crowd socializes during CASA of Kings County's annual "Light of Hope" Fundraiser Saturday.

 Joshua Cordero, Remscape

The Hanford Civic Auditorium was packed with more than 300 people for CASA of Kings County's "Light of Hope" fundraiser Saturday evening.

"We sold about 310 tickets to the Elite Cocktail Party," said CASA Executive Director Nathan Lee about the tenth annual event.

Among the attendees were Hanford City Councilwoman Amanda Saltray, Craig Pedersen and Doug Verboon of the Kings County Board of Supervisors, and Kings County Superintendent of Schools Todd Barlow.

Tags

Recommended for you