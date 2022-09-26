The Hanford Civic Auditorium was packed with more than 300 people for CASA of Kings County's "Light of Hope" fundraiser Saturday evening.
"We sold about 310 tickets to the Elite Cocktail Party," said CASA Executive Director Nathan Lee about the tenth annual event.
Pedersen and Barlow were of the same opinion that such events are important to raise awareness and support for such a crucial Kings County organization.
CASA - Court Appointed Special Advocates - holds the one fundraiser every year to help raise the money necessary to train volunteer advocates specifically appointed to speak on behalf of children in the foster care system.
According to CASA board President Bruce Kane, many of the children the volunteers interact with have no other consistency than their advocate.
"Foster homes change; lawyers change; court officials change; but having that special advocate in their life brings them stability and offers them hope," Kane said during his speech.
According to CASA, it takes $2,000 to provide an advocate for a child. That is all the expense required to recruit, train, and support the advocate.
CASA garnered $58,000 in sponsorships, well above the cost for the event. Ticket sales brought in an additional $8,000, with 100% devoted to the cause.
The tickets weren't the only fundraising during the event; attendees were able to bid on several items in both a silent auction as well as a live auction, and those looking to help further could sponsor children directly on various tiered dollar amounts.
Both auctions and the direct child sponsorship raised around $40,000.
Lark Knowles and Dave Alan of Arizona Dueling Pianos provided the evening's entertainment, playing popular radio hits and accepting requests from the crowd for tips; the $850 in tips was donated to CASA.
The event concluded with $115,000 being raised to help fund the training and support the advocates supervised by CASA.
For more information about CASA of Kings County and how to support its mission, contact the office Monday through Friday at 559-587-9908 or visit their location at 101 N. Irwin St. Suite 110B in Downtown Hanford.