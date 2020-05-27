Carrying on a tradition of respect

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SELMA – Roosevelt Elementary teachers are keeping a long-standing tradition going for Memorial Day.

In previous years, fourth-grade teachers Colleen Wilson, Char Jones and Erin Lewis have shared information about the Memorial Day holiday and the difference between that and Veterans Day. They’ve taught their students about cemetery and flag etiquette and, most importantly, respect for the military men and women that those days honor.

“I’ve taught flag etiquette for 26 years, the entire span of my teaching career,” Wilson said. “Honor and respect are the reasons we place flags on our fallen heroes’ graves.”

With restrictions in place regarding COVID, schools have not been having in-class instruction on campus for months now. Thus, the tradition of having students parade over to the cemetery to place flags was not going to happen.

“In years past, the entire fourth grade would walk from Roosevelt Elementary and spend about two hours placing flags, with very generous support from the American Legion Post 12, as they donate new flags and treats for the students,” she said of the usual routine.

This year, the teachers continued helping American Legion members, with families and friends joining in if they chose to, and observing social distancing practices.