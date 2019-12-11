SELMA – Dwight Nelson is another step closer to adding a gambling establishment to his list of businesses in Selma.
Nelson owns the Selma Auto Mall, Legends Tap House & Grill and Holiday Inn. His plan is to convert the banquet rooms in what was formerly the Spike N’Rail to card rooms. He still has many hurdles to jump through though, but with a recent unanimous approval from Selma’s City Council, his plan is moving forward.
Council voted 5-0 at its Dec. 2 meeting to place the measure on the March 3, 2020 ballot.
Selma City Attorney Neal Costanzo said he, City Manager Teresa Gallavan and Assistant City Manager/Finance Director Isaac Moreno compared the laws that Clovis and Fresno regarding their gambling businesses and wove some of those rules into Selma’s ordinance.
“We’re very agreeable to work with the City in any way possible,” Nelson said. “If we have to pattern it after Clovis or Fresno, we don’t have a problem with that. We’re just interested in having this go forward.”
Costanzo said he favored having the license fee for the business based on a percentage of its gross revenues and for those amounts to be calculated each month.
Nelson’s attorney and Costanzo hammered out other details about the number of gaming tables that would be allowed since at first 110 were going to be allowed, but then that was lowered to 25 and then adjusted to 30.
“[Nelson]’s attorney requested we increase that a little bit to 40 to allow for any further expansion because under the law, you’re only allowed to increase the number of tables by a percentage of the amount that was originally approved by the voters,” Costanzo said.
One amendment in the city’s law about the gambling establishment allows the Council to increase the number of tables consistent with state law, but it cannot decrease the number of tables or limit the types of games or put limits on the wages without voter approval.
Since there are many steps Nelson still has to get through, Costanzo said the detailed wording of the ordinance just now is “inconsequential and academic at this point. He has a lot of hoops to go through. Number one is the approval of the voters, of course. Then he has to go to the state and get the license and then he has to come back here and get the license.”
Nelson said he thinks the effort is worth it since the card room has the potential to add up to $1 million to the city’s coffers. He’s even willing to sign a promissory note to pay the City for the expense of conducting the election. According to the City Manager’s report in the meeting agenda, those costs are estimated to be between $18,000 and $25,000.
You have free articles remaining.
When asked by an audience member of the benefit bringing a gambling business to town, Nelson pointed out that residents already engage in gambling as they take their business to surrounding communities such as Fresno, Clovis, Lemoore, Porterville Visalia and Delano. Rather than lose that tax revenue though, he’d rather residents stay in town to game.
“We think it’s good for Selma and will be an entertainment Selma doesn’t have. It will keep people in Selma that currently might be taking their money elsewhere to be able to enjoy themselves.”
Nelson said he’d like to see the City use the monies generated by his businesses to add to its police force to help fight crime in the city.
“That income is revenue the City could have to number one, in my opinion, fight crime. As we all know as of late, Selma’s having somewhat of a problem with crime. It could also be used in the general fund to do whatever you wish to do with it.”
Councilman Scott Robertson asked whether Nelson could simply buy an existing card room business license that’s already been approved and apply it to Selma. However, the city’s attorney said current state laws require that voters in each city give the approval for such a business to exist in their town.
Robertson added that he was glad to see that a local hire provision was included in the proposal.
“This would be a benefit to hire local people. It’d be good for the local economy,” Robertson said.
The proposal includes requirements that workers have background checks, that security plans be designed to protect patrons in the facility and parking lots and that a detailed site plan be filed along with a full evaluation of security and law enforcement requirements for the premises.
The proposal also spells out when and why patrons would be removed from the business, including those who are minors, are engaging in disorderly conduct, soliciting prostitution, mentally incapacitated, panhandling, illegally wagering, or other public offenses. Persons younger than 21 would still be allowed in the dining areas of the building.
A simple majority of 50 percent plus one vote would be needed by Selma voters to approve the proposal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.