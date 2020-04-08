Caltrans work to start on SR 99

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KINGSBURG — State Route 99 between Kingsburg and Selma is about to have a rehabilitation project get underway, according to a press release from the California Department of Transportation.

Caltrans, in cooperation with Granite Construction, said the project will start with night work between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. starting April 5, and will transition to daywork as the project progresses.

Work will be performed on State Route 99 between the City of Kingsburg and the City of Selma.

Night work is scheduled to take place Sunday night through Thursday night with occasional Friday night work.

Northbound and Southbound State Route 99: Construction crews will be performing work at various locations along State Route 99 between State Route 201/Sierra Street in Kingsburg and Second Street in Selma. Work will include: K-Rail installation, restriping and preparation work.

Construction crews will be performing work at various locations along State Route 99 between State Route 201/Sierra Street in Kingsburg and Second Street in Selma. Work will include: K-Rail installation, restriping and preparation work. Northbound and Southbound State Route 99: Intermittent closure of Mountain View Avenue on-ramps and off-ramps and Kamm Avenue/Bethel Avenue on-ramps and off-ramps.

Closures may continue for longer periods of time if necessary, due to delays caused by weather or uncontrollable events that may occur during maintenance.

Caltrans reminds motorists to drive with extra care and allow for additional time while travelling in the area. Please be alert for CHP and construction personnel and remember to ‘Slow for the Cone Zone.’

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.