The California Water Service will host a free community festival on Thursday, May 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lincoln Park Plaza in Selma.
The festival is designed to help customers and families learn more about their water and whether they qualify for things such as financial assistance, monthly discounts and receive other money-saving tips.
“We want to thank our customers for all of the hard work that they have been doing to make conservation a way of life in California,” said Selma Operations Manager Stuart Skoglund. “At the same time in this financial climate, we want to support our customers, some of whom are struggling to make ends meet. We want them to know about programs available to them, so nothing stands in the way of enjoying safe, clean, reliable and affordable water.”