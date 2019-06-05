{{featured_button_text}}
Calderon: Free folklorico

Celeste Calderon will teach folklorico dance lessons at the Selma Senior Center starting this Friday.

 Contributed

SELMA – The Nick Medina Senior Center will be offering free folklorico dance classes starting this Friday.

The lessons will be from 10:15-11 a.m. starting June 7 in the exercise room. The classes will be every Friday at the Senior Center.

California State University, Fresno, student Celeste Calderon is volunteering to give instruction to teach the class.

