Calandra earns Farm Credit West scholarship

KINGSBURG – Dolce Calandra, of Kingsburg, is among 16 scholarship recipients named by Farm Credit West as having been awarded a renewable $1,500 scholarship.
Calandra plans to attend Fresno City College in the fall and major in agribusiness.
The agriculture-lending association is awarding $24,000 in scholarships to these students as they’ve been deemed “exceptional” for having achieved academic excellence while navigating unprecedented challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and corresponding shut-downs.
“Our association is pleased to provide these students with the financial resources to help them continue achieving their academic goals,” Farm Credit West President and CEO Mark Littlefield said. “Our young people are the future of agriculture. As a cooperatively-owned lending institute, it is our mission to recognize and support the next generation of farmers and ranchers.”
The scholars were selected through a competitive process to receive $1,500 to offset tuition expenses this fall. Successful candidates demonstrated dedication and significant contributions to their local agricultural communities. Recipients that maintain academic excellence throughout their college careers are eligible to renew their $1,500 scholarship for up to three years after their initial award, bringing the total award available to $6,000 per scholar.
Since 1994, Farm Credit West has provided scholarships to 265 students and committed $995,500 to this program.
Along with Calandra, other students who were awarded a $1,500 Farm Credit West scholarship for the first time include Ethan Cardot of Fresno, Karly de Jong of Hanford, Savick Dosanjh of Bakersfield, Atticus Driver of Knights Landing, Lauren Dutra of Hanford, Jacob Fernandes of Tulare, Madelyn Fernandes of Tulare, Connor Hayes of Lompoc, Brandon Lemstra of Templeton, Travis Lemstra of San Luis Obispo, Macy Paschoal of Winters, Siena Rollin of Riverdale, Lauren Sannar of Clovis, Amy Swall of Tulare and Wyatt Ward of Hanford.
About Farm Credit West
One of the West’s leading agricultural lenders, Farm Credit West and its wholly owned subsidiaries are cooperatively-owned lending institutions providing financial services to farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses. Their offices are in Arizona and California’s Central Coast, Imperial Valley, South San Joaquin Valley and Sacramento Valley. The corporate headquarters is located in Rocklin, California. The Farm Credit System is a nationwide network of borrower-owned lending institutions and specialized service organizations created by Congress in 1916.
