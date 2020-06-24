Calandra earns Farm Credit West scholarship

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KINGSBURG – Dolce Calandra, of Kingsburg, is among 16 scholarship recipients named by Farm Credit West as having been awarded a renewable $1,500 scholarship.

Calandra plans to attend Fresno City College in the fall and major in agribusiness.

The agriculture-lending association is awarding $24,000 in scholarships to these students as they’ve been deemed “exceptional” for having achieved academic excellence while navigating unprecedented challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and corresponding shut-downs.

“Our association is pleased to provide these students with the financial resources to help them continue achieving their academic goals,” Farm Credit West President and CEO Mark Littlefield said. “Our young people are the future of agriculture. As a cooperatively-owned lending institute, it is our mission to recognize and support the next generation of farmers and ranchers.”