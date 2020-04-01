Cal Water starts new water main installation

SELMA – California Water Service has begun a water infrastructure upgrade in Selma that will strengthen water system reliability and infrastructure resiliency for customers’ everyday needs and firefighters’ emergency needs.
The project includes the installation of 1,000 feet of new six-inch and eight-inch PVC water main and the replacement of individual customer service connections. Crews will also install two new fire hydrants and move one existing fire hydrant to improve access for firefighters. The installation is taking place on Evergreen Street, from Olive Street to Dockery Avenue, and on Dockery Avenue, from Evergreen Street to Peach Street.
“This important infrastructure upgrade will enable us to continue to deliver a reliable supply of safe, high-quality drinking water to our customers, both now and for many years to come. Additionally, it will help first responders protect the community in an emergency,” District Manager Stephen Johnson said. “Proactive upgrades such as this are a critical part our promise to deliver quality, service, and value to Selma residents and businesses.”
Crews will make every effort to minimize traffic delays during construction, which will be performed from 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Following installation, crews will conduct water quality testing and connect existing individual customer service lines to the new water main. Crews will restore all streets, sod, and landscaping impacted by the construction.
Be aware of scams
Cal Water has been made aware of concerns about the safety of tap water, as well as scammers targeting utility providers’ customers through phone, mail and email for personal information or to demand payment for their bills.
Reminders
According to the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, COVID-19 cannot be transmitted through drinking water. The safeguards that Cal Water already takes to protect water quality are effective to protect against viruses, including COVID-19. The EPA even explicitly recommends that Americans continue to use and drink tap water as usual.
Cal Water does not call customers and ask for payment using a specific method. Cal Water is not calling customers during this time, but if it ever does need to contact customers regarding payments, they will provide information for all available payment methods, which currently includes Western Union pay stations, online through their web site, and pay-by-phone via our automated phone payment line (1-866-734-0743).
If any customers receive calls or letters related to their water bills and are unsure whether they are legitimate, please do not deposit any checks or provide any credit card or personal information. Instead, contact our Visalia Customer Center for verification: 896-4546.
As always, Cal Water is happy to be a resource for any water-related questions. The latest information about what we’re doing to keep our communities healthy and safe during COVID-19 can be found on our COVID-19 information page at bit.ly/39rXni9, or at their COVID-19 FAQ page at bit.ly/39xaAX3.
Cal Water serves about 26,000 people through 6,500 service connections in Selma and about two million people through 486,900 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the area since 1962. Additional information may be found online at www.calwater.com.
