Cal Water starts new water main installation

Cal Water has been made aware of concerns about the safety of tap water, as well as scammers targeting utility providers’ customers through phone, mail and email for personal information or to demand payment for their bills.

Reminders

According to the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, COVID-19 cannot be transmitted through drinking water. The safeguards that Cal Water already takes to protect water quality are effective to protect against viruses, including COVID-19. The EPA even explicitly recommends that Americans continue to use and drink tap water as usual.

Cal Water does not call customers and ask for payment using a specific method. Cal Water is not calling customers during this time, but if it ever does need to contact customers regarding payments, they will provide information for all available payment methods, which currently includes Western Union pay stations, online through their web site, and pay-by-phone via our automated phone payment line (1-866-734-0743).