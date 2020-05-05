Cal Water reports new management

California Water Service asks for rate increase delays

In the midst of the current COVID-19 pandemic, Cal Water Service Group is asking the California Public Utilities Commission to delay upcoming rate changes. The utility reports it is also committed to deferring other bill increases during 2020.

In a motion filed April 28 in its 2018 General Rate Case, Cal Water recognized the effects the current crisis is having on its customers. Cal Water requested that the CPUC move forward with a final decision in the case so they can complete their Infrastructure Improvement Plan and appropriately plan for its next General Rate Case. They proposed that any rate changes be postponed to January 1, 2021.

The CPUC has authorized Cal Water to record the difference between existing rates and final rates from January 1, 2020 through the time final rates are implemented in a memorandum account for future recovery.

Previously, Cal Water worked with the CPUC staff to modify the timing of its annual surcharge adjustment filings to eliminate rate increases these filings could have generated during this public health emergency. California Water Service Group also was among the first to announce it would suspend collections activities in all its subsidiaries, an action subsequently adopted by state regulators for all utilities.