Cal Water reports new management

SELMA – California Water Service announced there are changes in leadership for the utility’s Bakersfield, Selma, and Visalia Districts. Tamara Kelly is now the Interim District Manager in Bakersfield, while Stephen Johnson has stepped in as Interim District Manager in Visalia. Stuart Skoglund is now serving as Interim Operations Manager in Selma.
The changes have come after the Bakersfield District Manager moved out of the area. The assignments are expected to last until the end of the year.
Before relocating to Selma, Skoglund was a Superintendent for the Visalia District. During his 10 years at Cal Water, he has worked as an operation maintenance worker, meter reader, serviceperson-inspector, customer service supervisor and foreman. He also was in charge of Selma operations for a brief period in 2019.
Skoglund has Water Treatment Grade Two and Water Distribution Grade Three certifications from the State Water Resources Control Board, along with Backflow Tester and Cross-Connection Control Specialist certifications from the American Water Works Association.
“Tammy, Steve, and Stuart all have extensive hands-on knowledge of operating water systems and are already closely tied to their local communities,” Director of Field Operations Darin Duncan said. “I am confident each district will flourish under their leadership, and our customers will all continue to receive the quality, service, and value they expect and deserve.”
California Water Service asks for rate increase delays
In the midst of the current COVID-19 pandemic, Cal Water Service Group is asking the California Public Utilities Commission to delay upcoming rate changes. The utility reports it is also committed to deferring other bill increases during 2020.
In a motion filed April 28 in its 2018 General Rate Case, Cal Water recognized the effects the current crisis is having on its customers. Cal Water requested that the CPUC move forward with a final decision in the case so they can complete their Infrastructure Improvement Plan and appropriately plan for its next General Rate Case. They proposed that any rate changes be postponed to January 1, 2021.
The CPUC has authorized Cal Water to record the difference between existing rates and final rates from January 1, 2020 through the time final rates are implemented in a memorandum account for future recovery.
Previously, Cal Water worked with the CPUC staff to modify the timing of its annual surcharge adjustment filings to eliminate rate increases these filings could have generated during this public health emergency. California Water Service Group also was among the first to announce it would suspend collections activities in all its subsidiaries, an action subsequently adopted by state regulators for all utilities.
“Our top priority is to protect the health and safety of our customers, and with the effects of the pandemic and economic concerns, the last thing we want them to worry about is their water bill,” President and CEO Martin A. Kropelnicki said. “Our customers should feel confident in their ability to use their water for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene, because even though we’re six feet apart, we’re all in this together.”
About California Water Service Group
California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to more than 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico and Hawaii.
