Cal Water customers may seek assistance from utility

SELMA – California Water Service officials say they are expanding their assistance program for small business customers, in addition to the support to residential customers being affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

If any of Cal Water’s small business customers have had to involuntarily close because of the coronavirus pandemic and are not using water, they are encouraged to contact the utility’s Customer Center by going online to https://www.calwater.com/customercare/phone-numbers/.

Locally at the Selma office, the numbers are 896-4546 for the office and 896-5706 for the fax.

Cal Water recognizes the impact the pandemic is having on all of its customers and is encouraging those who have been especially hard hit - by a job loss, illness or other hardship - to call their local Cal Water Customer Centers for assistance.

“We want to help our customers through this unprecedented, challenging time, whether that means offering a due date extension or helping someone enroll in our Low-Income Ratepayer Assistance program,” President and CEO Martin A. Kropelnicki said. “Now more than ever, we want customers to know we are here for them.”

California Water Service serves about 2 million people through 486,900 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the state since 1926. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.

