KINGSBURG – Uptown Sprouts opened up in Kingsburg a little over a year ago. Here is some information on this local eatery that offers catering, an indoor play area, parties and pastries, to name just a few of their features.

Name of business: Uptown Sprouts

Location: 1467 Marion St., Kingsburg

Phone number: 419-9629

Website (Or Facebook?): @uptownsproutsinkingsburg @uptown_sprouts

Hours of operation: 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, closed Sundays.

Owner/operator name: Pam Stepanian

What’s your professional background? Registered dietitian.

When did the business open? June, 2018

Type of business: Cafe/indoor playground/event center

What do you specialize in? Food, drinks, pastries, parties, events, catering

Why did you decide to open a shop in town? Kingsburg was lacking kid-friendly activities

Personal statement to your customers? Uptown Sprouts is for people from 1-100 years of age.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

