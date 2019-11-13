KINGSBURG – Uptown Sprouts opened up in Kingsburg a little over a year ago. Here is some information on this local eatery that offers catering, an indoor play area, parties and pastries, to name just a few of their features.
Name of business: Uptown Sprouts
Location: 1467 Marion St., Kingsburg
Phone number: 419-9629
Website (Or Facebook?): @uptownsproutsinkingsburg @uptown_sprouts
Hours of operation: 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, closed Sundays.
Owner/operator name: Pam Stepanian
What’s your professional background? Registered dietitian.
When did the business open? June, 2018
Type of business: Cafe/indoor playground/event center
What do you specialize in? Food, drinks, pastries, parties, events, catering
Why did you decide to open a shop in town? Kingsburg was lacking kid-friendly activities
Personal statement to your customers? Uptown Sprouts is for people from 1-100 years of age.
