Burn Foundation relay is Feb 6

KINGSBURG – At least eight different local fire departments are expected to take part in this year’s Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation’s Central Valley Relay on Feb. 6.
The Foundation is a California-based nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing burns and fires and providing services to those who have been affected by a burn injury.
Joey Frankmore, President of the Kingsburg Professional Firefighters’ Association, said their department would be taking part for the first time this year.
The firefighters themselves are not running a race, however fire trucks will drive through from one department’s station to the next in a relay, he said.
California Highway Patrol officers will escort the convoy of fire engines throughout the day.
Frankmore was unsure of the exact route at press time but said the relay starts at 7:45 a.m. in Madera and they would be arriving at the Downtown Kingsburg Fire Station around 11:30 a.m.
“This is an annual event, supporting the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation, that we will now be participating in every year,” Frankmore said. “We will make multiple stops at different fire stations throughout the Valley. We will arrive and will be here for about 20 minutes before moving on to the next fire station.”
On their website, www.aarbf.org/, The Foundation said its goal is to “bring together health care providers, firefighters, emergency workers, burn care professionals, burn survivors and our community to enhance the quality of life for burn survivors and to make burn injuries a thing of the past.”
The Foundation is named in honor of Alisa Ann Ruch who at age eight was fatally injured during a backyard barbecue in Southern California. Her parents used their tragedy as a catalyst for change and worked with firefighters and medical professionals to create AARBF in 1971 with the goal of preventing burn injuries by teaching ‘Stop, Drop, and Roll.’
