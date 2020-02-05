Burn Foundation relay is Feb 6

KINGSBURG – At least eight different local fire departments are expected to take part in this year’s Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation’s Central Valley Relay on Feb. 6.

The Foundation is a California-based nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing burns and fires and providing services to those who have been affected by a burn injury.

Joey Frankmore, President of the Kingsburg Professional Firefighters’ Association, said their department would be taking part for the first time this year.

The firefighters themselves are not running a race, however fire trucks will drive through from one department’s station to the next in a relay, he said.

California Highway Patrol officers will escort the convoy of fire engines throughout the day.

Frankmore was unsure of the exact route at press time but said the relay starts at 7:45 a.m. in Madera and they would be arriving at the Downtown Kingsburg Fire Station around 11:30 a.m.