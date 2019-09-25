SELMA – If you missed the annual Nick Medina Senior Center’s Resource Fair, you may still get in touch with Recreation Coordinator Liz Martinez to get in contact with the 30-plus vendors participating that day.
The event was Sept. 13 and there were 36 different booths at Lincoln Park during the event.
“We want to get [seniors] the help that they need,” Martinez said.
The Resource Fair was timed to coincide with open enrollment for medical insurances, she said.
“That was the big priority and the goal was to get as many insurance companies out here so people could talk to the vendors and ask questions and get that information that they need in case they want to switch and try something different.”
There were also a number of Fresno County agencies, in-home care and local businesses as well as the Clovis Senior Center that set up informational booths that day.
Since seniors and their families have specific needs for this stage of life, Martinez said another goal was to help get the conversation started to meet those needs.
“It’s a way to really start the conversations,” she said of vendors helping residents prepare for final resting place needs and quality of life issues. “We’re all living longer, getting older and we have different needs at different times. So this is a good opportunity to express those needs and get the resources that they need.”
You have free articles remaining.
Among vendors helping start those conversations was Fresno’s A Touch of Angels Home Care agency.
Registered nurse and general manager Bonnie Gianoli said people often have a hard time admitting they need help providing for family members.
“People say they’re embarrassed to ask for help so we’re sharing all our information. They say they have a cousin or family member and they’re asking what kind of services we provide.”
Touch of Angel’s CEO Joanna Ancheta said fair-goers had a number of questions since they often don’t know even where to begin when it comes to finding in-home care.
“They don’t know if someone can help them and what they need to start. We tell them about our services of companionship for those with Alzheimer’s and dementia,” Ancheta said. “Some [clients] are so independent, and once when they don’t have that anymore, it’s hard to accept that. But we tell them that is why we’re here, to provide the daily living activities that they need.”
Martinez added that she was grateful for all the participants and volunteers that helped coordinate the Resource Fair this year.
“They all showed up and I’m grateful for everyone who helped plan this and all the volunteers.”
For any who missed the Resource Fair, contact Martinez at LizM@cityofselma.com or by calling 891-2237 or visiting the Nick Medina Senior Center at 2301 Selma St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.