SELMA – The program for Monday, May 27’s Memorial Day service includes guest speaker Brigadier General Jeffrey Smiley. The ceremony starts promptly at 10 a.m. at the Memorial Cemetery, 2430 Floral Ave.
The American Legion Post 12 hosts the event and Commander Eliseo Zuniga will start the event off with introductions.
Invocation will be given by John Barron and Selma High’s MCJROTC will present colors. Julie Valdez will sing the National Anthem.
Smiley served in Afghanistan in 2010 and currently serves as the Director Joint Staff of the California Military Department. Smiley has earned numerous awards including the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Purple Heart and Bronze Star medal.
Isaias ‘Ike’ Talamantes, of the American Legion Post 12, will conduct the presentation of the wreath. ROTC cadets will then fire volleys and “Taps” will be performed by Richard Ramirez.
American Legion Post 12’s Stan Riggs will give the benediction and closing words will be made by Post 12’s David Ochoa.
The public is invited to attend to attend.
