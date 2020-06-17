× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kingsburg Summer Band concerts

KINGSBURG – This week’s virtual Kingsburg Summer Band Concert features drummer Joe Lizama. The concerts will take place online in light of restrictions on large crowds in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Webcasts of previous year’s performances may be viewed online for free at 7:30 p.m. each Thursday from June 18 through July 23 on the Kingsburg City Band’s website, www.kingsburgband.com. The Kingsburg Media Foundation, Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce and City of Kingsburg are also assisting with this effort.

This is the first time since World War II during 1943 and 1944 that the Kingsburg City Band will not perform live. Here is the schedule of performances for the virtual 2020 season:

June 25: Brian Lummis

July 2: Karen Marguth

July 9: Hanna York

July 16: Bob Bergthold

July 23: Katie Engstrom and Joe Lizama

Unity March for Justice in Selma