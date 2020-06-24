Chamber seeks fireworks show funding donations
KINGSBURG – Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce Office is having an aerial only fireworks show for Independence Day scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m. July 3. There will be no seating at Kingsburg High. No entrance fees will be collected so the Chamber of Commerce is asking for donations from the community to pay for the show. Drop off donations at 1475 Draper St.
Selma considers Downtown Zone
SELMA – The City of Selma is hosting a virtual Planning Commission meeting at 6 p.m. June 22 to discuss a proposed overlay district for Downtown Selma. The goal is to make the area a more business and pedestrian friendly area.
Send comments in advance to the Planning Commission by emailing publiccomment@cityofselma.com and include in the subject line the phrase ‘Planning Commission Meeting correspondence – Item #3 from the agenda. See the full agenda at https://bit.ly/314GKbI
View meetings by searching for City of Selma on YouTube and watching them live or the recording afterwards. Residents may also call in to comment or listen in by calling 1 (646) 876-9923. Access Code: 844-8191-9246.
Social distance run until June 30 benefits KCAPS
KINGSBURG – Runners and walkers can still sign up for the 5K Kingsburg Goes the Social Distance event that benefits the local nonprofit, KCAPS.
Register for the virtual fitness event at https://bit.ly/3e6A5RX and receive a Kingsburg Goes the Social Distance T-shirt.
Registration is $25. Participating runners sign up online, commit to running a 5k and then complete the run while staying apart through Tuesday, June 30.
Log on to their social media page for more details at https://m.facebook.com/kingsburgruns.
Clean-up event rescheduled
KINGSBURG – Kingsburg’s three-day cleanup event has been rescheduled for 7 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. July 9-11 at Mid Valley Disposal’s Kingsburg Yard, 1535 Avenue 392.
The clean-up event is free but is restricted to City of Kingsburg residents only. Bring proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or city utility bill, if you plan on dropping off items.
Most items are accepted; however some items such as oil, paints or pesticides cannot be taken. Contact Mid Valley Disposal at 897-5217 or City Hall at 897-5821 for details.
Summer Rec is altered for child and staff safety during COVID
KINGSBURG – The City’s Summer Recreation program is set for June 22 - Aug. 14 and takes place at Washington Elementary. The program includes class activities, swimming, visits to the park and other activities.
The cost is $522 for the full eight-week session.
To enroll in the Program, you will need to fill out:
- Registration form
- Health history form
- Medical consent form
- Payment
If you have already submitted an application, all you are required to bring in is the payment.
This year’s program has been altered because of COVID-19 and staff has developed a plan to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff to the best of our ability. A breakdown schedule is included in the registration packet for parents to familiarize themselves with the new layout. An additional COVID-19 waiver will need to be signed prior to the program start date.
The registration packet is online at https://bit.ly/2BrBkgs.
Contact Community Services Director Adam Castaneda for more details through email at acastaneda@cityofkingsburg-ca.gov or by calling 897-5328.
Walking, biking, transportation workshop set for July 8
KINGSBURG – A virtual meeting regarding Kingsburg’s future Active Transportation Plan is 6-8 p.m. July 8. Residents are encouraged to call Mia Washburn at 299-1544 for more information. Input is sought regarding making Kingsburg a safer place to walk and bike.
Fresno Zoo reopens
FRESNO – Fresno Chaffee Zoo reopened, June 12 with the support and approval of Fresno County Department of Public Health and City of Fresno.
The Zoo has developed a plan to reopen its doors while helping guests have a safe and healthy visit.
CEO Scott Barton said zoo staff looked forward to reopening so they could “continue to educate, engage and inspire our community. While there will be changes to their visit in this first stage of reopening, guests will still be able to enjoy many of their favorite exhibits and see the animals that they have missed.”
Guests will need to pre-purchase timed tickets online at the Zoo’s website, fresnochaffeezoo.org.
Tickets will have a specific entry time to ensure that the Zoo maintains a limited capacity to allow for social distancing. Some high touch and indoor areas will be closed.
Special exhibit Zoorassic Park will be open and tickets may also be purchased online. This exhibit will also be extended through summer and into fall.
Members' entry continues to be free as part of their membership, however they will also need to reserve timed tickets on the Zoo’s website. Memberships will be extended for a period time equal to the Zoo’s closure.
The Zoo has been closed since March 14. Visit fresnochaffeezoo.org for up-to-date information on closed areas and other changes to the guest experience.
The Zoo will continue to monitor regulations and assess its operations as it reopens and resumes operations of its full grounds and programs.
Children’s activities on Amtrak website
The Amtrak Activity Center debuted to provide children from kindergarten through fifth grade with educational and train-related activities and to assist those learning from home.
Not just for train enthusiasts, the site - at https://bit.ly/3hROAeP - is designed to teach children about the railroad and geography, through the following activities:
- Geography Junction: Travel to national parks and historic landmarks
- Find your differences: Train your eagle eye and find the picture differences
- Crosswords: Put on your conductor’s hat and play games and puzzles
- Coloring: Stop by and add some color to the pages
New activities and categories, such as railroad safety and Amtrak sustainability facts and initiatives, will be added every few weeks.
Submit information for briefs to editor@selmaenterprise.com. Deadlines are every Thursday for the next edition.
