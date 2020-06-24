Fresno Zoo reopens

FRESNO – Fresno Chaffee Zoo reopened, June 12 with the support and approval of Fresno County Department of Public Health and City of Fresno.

The Zoo has developed a plan to reopen its doors while helping guests have a safe and healthy visit.

CEO Scott Barton said zoo staff looked forward to reopening so they could “continue to educate, engage and inspire our community. While there will be changes to their visit in this first stage of reopening, guests will still be able to enjoy many of their favorite exhibits and see the animals that they have missed.”

Guests will need to pre-purchase timed tickets online at the Zoo’s website, fresnochaffeezoo.org.

Tickets will have a specific entry time to ensure that the Zoo maintains a limited capacity to allow for social distancing. Some high touch and indoor areas will be closed.

Special exhibit Zoorassic Park will be open and tickets may also be purchased online. This exhibit will also be extended through summer and into fall.