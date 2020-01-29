SELMA – Is a family member, co-worker, church member, neighbor, classmate or loved one showing signs of domestic violence? What are the signs? What do you look for beyond bruises? Where can you go to help them? What if it’s you?
These are some of the tough questions presenters from the Marjaree Mason Center discussed during the first of a two-part series at the Selma S.M.A.R.T. Center. The next session is 10-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at 1800 Sheridan St.
During the first presentation on Jan. 24, Outreach Specialist Karmen Motley and Crisis Service Manager Kendy Villa gave information in both English and Spanish to first define the different types domestic violence and then explain the help offered at the Marjaree Mason Center.
Selma’s Neomi Mascorro Carrisales also helped with translating and said it’s past time for the generations of violence to stop.
“They sweep it under the carpet like my grandmother did and my great-grandmother did. We can’t do that anymore. So many people are getting hurt. People are dying, children are dying. It’s a vicious cycle and it shouldn’t be like that.”
Motley defined domestic abuse as “violence and a pattern of abusive behavior in any relationship. It’s used by one partner to gain control over another partner. There are many types of abuse: physical, emotional, psychological, sexual, spiritual and verbal.”
Men and women can be victims of domestic violence. As Motley reported, one in four women experience and report the abuse but also, one in seven men report abuse they’ve experienced.
“At the Marjaree Mason Center, we not only serve women clients, we also serve men clients and some with men who’ve been abused,” she said.
According to statistics provided by the Marjaree Mason Center:
- 12 million people are affected by intimate partner violence nationwide each year.
- In Fresno County, domestic violence is 63 percent higher than the state average.
- There is an average of 7,000 cases reported locally each year with many going unreported.
During the brief first presentation, Motley explained how there’s a cycle of violence that starts off with what’s called the ‘honeymoon phase’ where a couple is first dating and they’re quick to forgive such incidents.
“Then, sometimes there stress or tension in a relationship. It can be about work or finances. It can be from holding in emotion or feelings. If the tension is not communicated with your partner, if they’re not listening to each other, or if someone doesn’t know how to express their feelings in a healthy way, they repress it,” she said. Those repressed feelings lead to an explosion and then there’s physical abuse such as the hitting, slapping or name-calling, or threats.
“Usually, then it goes back to the honeymoon phrase and ‘I’m sorry.’ After apologies or there’s distractions such as a trip, it usually happens again and again. Usually, the person is not aware so in the center is denial.”
They shared brochures including a personalized safety plan that they’ll go over in more detail at the next presentation. If someone is in crisis, the staff can either verbally go over such a plan over the phone or in person if they’re able to come in to the Center.
“At the Marjaree Mason Center, we provide support, we’re 24-7,” Motley said. “You can call our number to get help and information. We also provide safe housing if you’re fleeing domestic violence or need a place to stay because you’ve been abused. We provide counseling, legal assistance for restraining orders, self-advocacy and education to help our clients.”
Afterwards, Villa added that she hopes that by educating rural community members and visiting sites such as the S.M.A.R.T. Center, such presentations make it evident that such resources are drastically needed.
“Our mission statement says it all. We work to empower but also to educate. You can’t know something is happening if you don’t know it exists. So we’re bringing light to it and making sure our communities are aware this is happening. It doesn’t only happen in Fresno but in the rural towns.”
Villa also wants residents to be aware that not only females or the poor are victims.
“When we bring this education piece to the community, we’re also bringing light to the lack of services in the area. There are victims from all backgrounds, from all social-economic statuses and immigration backgrounds and even with the homeless.”
She said she’s also working to help the cycle of violence from continuing on to the next generation.
“We know sometimes for the adults it’s hard, but I work for the children and the next generation and the world we leave behind. I’m a firm believer that the prevention starts at that age.”
Carrisales hopes even more residents of all backgrounds will attend so they can realize the help available to them through the Marjaree Mason Center.
“People need to be made aware of what’s available for them when they feel there’s no one there to help them. Of course, prayer, pastors and spiritual leaders can guide us, but to have this education given to them – especially in Spanish – I believe it would encourage them and lift up their self-esteem. It doesn’t matter what ethnicity you are. [Domestic violence] is everywhere. It’s a pattern that needs to be broken.”
