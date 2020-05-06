BofA supports COVID emergency needs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SELMA – Bank of America recently announced how they are allocating financial support to meet Coronavirus-related community needs.

Bank of America Fresno-Visalia market president Mark Riley said that now, more than ever, our communities needs to take care of one another.

“Thanks to the responsive leadership of the incredible nonprofit community across Central California, together we can help address this health and humanitarian crisis,” Riley said.

Bank of America has directed $323,500 in grant funds to 12 local nonprofits addressing the immediate needs of:

Hunger: Food assistance for vulnerable households and emergency food demands

Food assistance for vulnerable households and emergency food demands Shelter: Emergency housing services for the homeless and domestic violence shelters

Emergency housing services for the homeless and domestic violence shelters Youth: Educational curriculum, childcare and family services

Among these nonprofits is Central California Food Bank which has seen a nearly 50 percent increase at all its distribution sites since the COVID-19 pandemic. The CCFB serves six counties across the San Joaquin Valley and the Poverello House which is providing emergency food bags at no cost to anyone in need and has seen a 40 percent increase for on-site hot meals served daily.

Additional recipients include the Fresno Rescue Mission, Visalia Emergency Aid Council, United Way of Fresno & Madera Counties’ COVID-19 Community Relief Fund, Live Again Fresno, Boys & Girls Club Fresno County, Family Services of Tulare County, Foodlink for Tulare County, Marjaree Mason Center, Valley Children’s Hospital and Visalia Rescue Mission.

Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com

