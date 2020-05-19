Bitwise Industries hosts virtual festival

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In an effort to reimagine large-scale music and arts festivals, Bitwise Industries has organized the “No Place like Home: Virtual Culture Fest.”

The virtual event takes place from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 23 and the event is free.

The virtual experience will include live music, workshops and marketplace items - all from the comfort of your own home.

The main stage includes scheduled performances by Zee Will, Sagey, Hope Garcia with The Box, Merlinda Espinosa, Omar Nare and Jasmine La Caris, Manana es Para Siempre, Edward Hernandez, Ray’s Boom Boom Boom and Patrick Contreras. See the full line-up at https://nplh.bitwiseindustries.com/.

To take part, log onto their website and explore three virtual stages of music, entertainment and interactive workshops. Browse their digital marketplace, featuring items up for sale from vendors and artists.

“No Place Like Home” is being billed as the next evolution of music and arts festivals. As more businesses and organizations adapt to the current circumstances, organizers say they are focusing on not losing the beauty and experience of community-based events.