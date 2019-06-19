State Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) announced June 17 that $15 million in one-time general fund dollars for southern Central Valley has advanced to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk.
The funds will address failing water systems that deliver safe clean drinking water to California’s most vulnerable communities.
“Access to clean drinking water is one of the main reasons why I chose to run for office,” Hurtado said. “One million-plus people don’t have access to safe, clean drinking water and this issue disproportionately affects my community, often keeping me up at night.”
Hurtado represents the 14th Senate District in California which includes cities in Fresno, Kern, Kings and Tulare counties.
The investment includes $1.5 million for a Selma storm drain project, Rockwell Pond groundwater recharge project and Selma Branch Canal multi-use trail.
In August 2018, both of Stratford’s wells failed, leaving families and children without potable water. Until the wells were fixed, the Stratford Public Utility District handed out free bottled water outside their offices. However, residents still lacked access to water for purposes of bathing or flushing toilets, and schools installed portable restrooms for students.
“This is a significant win for families throughout the southern Central Valley,” Hurtado said crediting leadership from Gov. Newsom and Senate Leader Toni Atkins to local community leaders and activists who elevated the issues to the state and federal level.
“It truly was an all-encompassing effort recognizing that an economy that leaves an entire region behind isn’t a sustainable economy. It starts with our most basic human needs - access to clean drinking water.”
The $15 million dollar investment will also include:
$2.5 million allocation for the placement and filling of temporary water tanks for households in communities like Porterville and Stratford that have lost their water supply because of dry wells.
$3 million for Sanger to repair a water tank and Well 16
$1 million to connect Tombstone to Sanger’s centralized water system
$2.5 million for a new water and tertiary treatment plant for Tulare County
$1 million to repair water systems in Fresno and Tulare Counties to improve access to water in cities such as Orosi and Del Rey
$1 million to replace Water Well 21 in Dinuba
$2.5 million to bring communities into compliance with safe drinking water standards and remove arsenic from water in communities such as Alpaugh in Tulare County and Arvin in Kern County
The proposals are included in this year’s budget bill, AB 74, which currently sits on the Governor’s desk.
