Bank of the Sierra helps small businesses get PPP loans

Bank of the Sierra is also embracing technology to better serve its customers. The bank implemented a digital PPP application process to streamline processing and improve productivity. A dedicated team of experienced Bank of the Sierra lenders oversees the application workflow, execute manual tasks, and assist business customers through the PPP loan process.

“In the midst of the turmoil caused by the pandemic, I couldn’t be more pleased with the outstanding efforts and contributions by each of our team members,” McPhaill said. “Our teams are working days, nights and weekends to continue improving our customer experience. Bank of the Sierra will continue to fight for small businesses in the communities it serves.”

About Bank of the Sierra

Bank of the Sierra is in its 43rd year of operations and is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South San Joaquin Valley. Bank of the Sierra is a community-centric regional bank, which offers a full range of retail and commercial banking services with full-service branches located within the counties of Tulare, Kern, Kings, Fresno, Los Angeles, Ventura, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara. The bank also maintains a loan production office and an online branch, and it provides specialized lending services through an agricultural credit center and an SBA center. Bank of the Sierra was recognized as one of the strongest and top-performing community banks in the country with a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.