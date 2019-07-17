FRESNO – Fresno County Assessor Paul Dictos released the 2019 tax rolls and announced the amount reached $82.035 billion. This is a 5.84 percent increase over the prior year.
The assessment roll reflects the total net assessed value of all real and business properties in Fresno County as of Jan. 1, 2019.
This gives a comprehensive view of the strength of the real estate market in the county, along with business property such as machinery, equipment, computers and fixtures. The information, as far as Dictos is concerned, is good news for residents.
“This is good news for our families and children,” Dictos said in a press release from Fresno County as the major beneficiaries of property tax revenues are public schools, community colleges, cities and the County.
For Kingsburg, the local assessment has increased 5.76 percent from $1.06 million to $1.12 million.
For Selma, the local assessment has increased 4.11 percent from $1.15 million to $1.20 million.
During the past eight years, the assessment roll has grown 58 percent, more than any time since the hyperinflation of the early 1980s.
In the roll, every city except the community of San Joaquin, recorded an increase. That community’s tax roll dipped .35 percent. The highest increase was in Fowler with a 12.99 percent increase with the lowest as Huron with a 3.16 percent increase.
The assessment roll has since been delivered to the Fresno County Auditor Controller. Their office applies the annual tax, mails property tax bills to property owners and collects property tax revenues.
