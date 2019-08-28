If you’ve ever wanted to get more involved with the issues facing older adults throughout Fresno and Madera Counties, consider applying for membership on the Fresno-Madera Area Agency on Aging’s Advisory Council.
The Advisory Council plays an important role in the Agency’s planning process, and serves as the Agency’s eyes and ears when it comes to issues having an effect upon the community’s older adults. Advisory Council member responsibilities include:
Helping to gather information about the needs and priorities of older adults;
Participating in public hearings to obtain community input on the Agency’s Four-Year Area Plan and updates; and
Serving as a link between the Agency on Aging and the people we serve.
The Advisory Council is comprised of 21 members; seven members each from Fresno County, Madera County and the City of Fresno. Prospective members apply and are appointed by the Agency on Aging’s Governing Board to three-year terms. Older adults are especially encouraged to apply.
Applications and information about membership are available on the Agency’s website at fmaaa.org/advisorycouncil. Applications will also be available at the Advisory Council’s next meeting, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 10, at the Agency on Aging, 3837 N. Clark St., Fresno.
The Fresno-Madera Area Agency on Aging connects older adults with programs, services and resources they can use to maintain and improve quality of life as they age. For more information about the Agency, visit fmaaa.org or call 600-4405.
