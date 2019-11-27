SELMA – Nonprofits will have the opportunity to advertise their upcoming events on the electronic billboard at Floral Avenue and Whitson Street.
City Council revised the City’s billboard policy to now allow official non-profits to apply to promote an event.
Each month, one non-profit will be selected by a lottery system to have continuous ad time throughout the month. Ads will rotate on the billboard. This is an opportunity for non-profits to promote their events to the community at no cost. Each organization is allowed one ad per year. An organization may be selected for an additional month if no other non-profits have applied for that month.
Applications are available at City Hall and at the Recreation and Community Services Department which is housed in the Nick Medina Senior Center, 2301 Selma St.
Applications for 2020 are due by Jan. 6, 2020. Submitted applications will be drawn at the Feb. 3, 2020 City Council meeting for that year. This will become an annual process for each year.
You have free articles remaining.
Applications for 2021 will be due in October 2020.
To apply, pick up a form from Director of Recreation and Community Services Mikal Kirchner. Supply your organization’s name, address, telephone, email, 501-c3 tax-exempt information, name of your event, event type, requested month, event dates, if event is open to the public and name and signature of applicant.
Deliver your completed application to Recreation Department, City Hall, 1710 Tucker St., Selma, Calif., 93662. Include a copy of your organization’s IRS 501-c3 determination letter. Incomplete applications or requests will not be considered.
If you have questions, call Kirchner at 891-2237 or e-mail him at Mikalk@cityofselma.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.