FOWLER – Adventist Health in the Central Valley and Valley Children’s Healthcare have joined forces to open a new medical office in Fowler. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was May 30 to dedicate the new facility located at 300 S. Leon Peter Blvd., Fowler.
Leaders from both health care systems addressed community and business leaders, before inviting them on a tour of the state-of-the-art facility.
“This beautiful office is the result of Adventist Health’s and Valley Children’s shared calling to provide excellent care to patients,” Adventist Health in the Central Valley President Andrea Kofl said. “We are privileged to be in this community, offering high-quality care.”
Valley Children’s Healthcare CEO Todd Suntrapak echoed those sentiments.
“This partnership has grown over the years, and the collaboration between Valley Children’s and Adventist Health continues to focus on improving the clinical quality and continuity of care for kids.”
The new, expanded medical office offers services for both adults and children, including primary and specialty care as well as maternal-fetal care, dental, laboratory and pharmacy services.
The 46,000-square-foot medical office boasts unique features such as an open-air life center, an indoor play area and a 4.5-acre public community park. The $34 million project added 26 jobs to the Fowler economy.
The Adventist Health Medical Office - Fowler office will begin seeing patients June 3. They will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Appointments may be made by calling Adventist Health Medical Office - Fowler at 834-1614.
