Adventist Health Selma opens new ICU

SELMA – Patients in Selma and the surrounding communities now have access to a higher level of care at the new Intensive Care Unit at Adventist Health Selma. The state-of-the-art facility opened to patients Monday, Feb. 10.

Central Valley Adventist Health President Andrea Kofl said the organization feels “blessed” to be able to provide intensive care to patients from Selma and eastern Fresno County.

“Our mission of living God’s love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope calls us to give the best of ourselves for our patients and their loved ones,” Kofl said. “Our hope is that our ICU and highly trained staff will leave them with the confidence and hope for better days ahead.”

The ICU offers specialized care to patients suffering from a critical illness or injury, reducing the need for patients and their families to travel to facilities outside of Selma. With six patient beds that can accommodate an isolation patient and round-the-clock monitoring equipment, the unit is designed to address each patient’s specific needs with a dedicated team of healthcare professionals.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The hospital’s emergency team cares for more than 44,000 patients a year. When patients require a higher level of care, the ICU will enable them to stay in Selma.