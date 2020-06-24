Adventist Health partners to share food boxes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SELMA – As part of the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program, Adventist Health in the Central Valley distributed nearly 2,000 boxes of produce to community partners, such as Kings County Commission on Aging, Gleanings for the Hungry, local churches and others, thanks to its partnership with World Vision.

Mission Integration executive Ed Ammon with Adventist Health services in the Central Valley called the truckload of produce a “blessing” that will help those in need during COVID-19.

“We are fortunate to make a difference and provide support to our communities during these difficult times,” Ammon said.

Before the large crates were loaded onto vehicles, Adventist Health chaplain, Bucky Weeks, gathered the recipients for a word of prayer and a blessing over their hands.

The boxes, filled with oranges, apples, potatoes, onions and carrots, were given to families, senior citizens and Adventist Health employees who could use the assistance.

“We usually have 260 to 350 families that show up in need of food, and this extends what they can do with their finances throughout the month,” said Jim Hanson, pastor at Laton Church of the Nazarene. It’s a real blessing.”