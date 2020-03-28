Adventist Health limits visitors, offers coronavirus advice line

SELMA – Officials at Adventist Health have posted a series of questions, set up a hotline and are taking steps to protect staff and patients at its facilities during the coronavirus outbreak.
On its coronavirus-preparedness site - www.AdventistHealth.org/coronavirus - the facility has issued the following information:
“Adventist Health has managed infectious disease on a regular basis, and we want to reassure you that our hospitals and clinics are safe. We are confident we can effectively treat an infected patient with little risk to our patients and visitors. We are closely following CDC protocols and working with local public health departments to ensure our hospitals and clinics are safe.”
Their hospitals and clinics are emphasizing fundamental infection prevention measures - hand washing, isolating infectious patients as appropriate and providing personal protective equipment (masks, gloves, gowns and eye protection) - for associates and visitors to protect their health.
They are following new or additional prevention measures as those are issued by the CDC.
At this time, visitors are not allowed in their hospitals, medical offices or skilled nursing facilities out of health concerns for their patients and staff. The exceptions are in hospice, pediatrics or the OB unit where one visitor is allowed. Visitors will be asked by staff regarding their health status and recent travel history.
Adventist Health has also established a special coronavirus hotline to answer questions at (844) 542-8840. Calls are being received from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Information is also available in Spanish at: https://bit.ly/3arMpus
Here are some highlights from the site:
What is a novel coronavirus?
A novel coronavirus is a new coronavirus that has not been previously identified. The virus causing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is not the same as the coronaviruses that commonly circulate among humans and cause mild illness, like the common cold.
What are the symptoms of coronavirus?
Reported illness ranges from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The following symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
What should I do if I have coronavirus symptoms?
If you are experiencing symptoms of respiratory disease, we encourage you to call your primary care physician or clinic before arriving at the hospital. If clinically necessary, your primary care physician or clinic will give you instruction on how to get tested in order to limit the risk of exposure to other people.
Call your doctor if:
- You develop symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), and:
- You have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19
Treatment of COVID-19
There is no specific antiviral treatment recommended for COVID-19, according to the CDC. People with COVID-19 should receive supportive care to help relieve symptoms. For severe cases, treatment should include care to support vital organ functions.
How do I protect myself from catching coronavirus?
Here are some preventive measures you can take to avoid contracting any virus:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
- Get a flu shot (for everyone six months and older)
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
Here are some social distancing strategies:
- Stay home, do not go out unless necessary
- Stay six feet away from others
- Avoid gatherings of more than 10 people
- No child playdates
What if I have additional questions about COVID-19?
You can reach our coronavirus advice line by calling 844-542-8840. The advice line is available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific time, Monday through Friday.
You can also visit the CDC website at https://bit.ly/2wN6vR4 for additional information about COVID-19.
