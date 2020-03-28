Adventist Health limits visitors, offers coronavirus advice line

Adventist Health has also established a special coronavirus hotline to answer questions at (844) 542-8840. Calls are being received from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Information is also available in Spanish at: https://bit.ly/3arMpus

Here are some highlights from the site:

What is a novel coronavirus?

A novel coronavirus is a new coronavirus that has not been previously identified. The virus causing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is not the same as the coronaviruses that commonly circulate among humans and cause mild illness, like the common cold.

What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

Reported illness ranges from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The following symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

What should I do if I have coronavirus symptoms?