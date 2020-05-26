Additional businesses reopen

SELMA – Selma City officials say more local businesses may reopen, with modifications, now that Fresno County has received a variance from the State.
City Manager Teresa Gallavan issued a press release May 22 with information regarding modifications that include physical distancing, increased sanitation and employee training.
“All retail businesses and dine-in restaurants may resume interior services. Dine-in restaurants must submit a form to the county prior to resuming their dine-in services. All businesses must comply with the state industry guides and all local requirements from the county or city,” Gallavan said.
Fresno County has listed reopening guidance at: https://www.co.fresno.ca.us/departments/public-health/environmental-health
State industry guides may be found at: https://covid19.ca.gov/industry-guidance/
Gallavan said there are still some businesses that are not allowed to be open at this time. This is because customers and staff would be at risk of prolonged, close contact with other members of the community. These include:
- Hair and nail salons/barbers
- Bars, tasting rooms and lounges
- Entertainment venues
- Community centers
- Religious and cultural ceremonies
- Live audience sports
“The President announced that places of worship are essential. State government orders still apply regarding gatherings and requirements for safe operation,” Gallavan said.
Stay-at-home orders are still in effect. It is still recommended to limit travel across cities, counties and regions. Masks continue to not be required but are highly encouraged by the CDC, the State of California, the County of Fresno and the City of Selma. While masks may not protect the wearer, they do aid in protecting those you come in contact with including family, neighbors, coworkers and other members of the community.”
Gallavan said since not all health risks are visible such as asthma, heart conditions and diabetes, the City is asking for residents to wearing masks “as an act of kindness to our community. Take the time to acquire and wear some type of face covering when out in public. Please remember to fully cover the mouth and nose.”
Locally, there are COVID testing sites available at the United Health Center by calling 1 (800) 492-4227, and at Fresno City College and Sanger by calling 1 (888) 643-1123.
Part of the steps in opening the economy including increasing the number of COVID tests conducted daily on the County and State levels.
Current testing capacity at the County level is 700 - 900 tests per day. The goal is 1,520 tests. At the State level, capacity is approximately 30,000 - 40,000 tests per day. The goal is 60,000 - 80,000 tests per day.
Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com
