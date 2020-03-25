A wake-up call for students

While in my room, my sixth-grade cousin opened my door and expressed how she didn’t want school to be cancelled because it was the only reason she left the house. She explained how she would be bored without school. This is when I began to acknowledge the true impact school has even on the youngest of children. As a sixth-grader, her only known duty so far was to go to school, learn, maybe participate in a sport or two, and socialize with others. Her brother, my 10-year-old cousin, then asked me what a pandemic was. Later in the week, a friend mentioned how her church confirmation ceremony had been cancelled. Another told me about the role the coronavirus is playing in her religious beliefs. When eating dinner my uncle shared with us that he has no work until April 15. My other aunt and uncle now had to play a larger role than ever imagined in the education of their children. Without one-on-one interaction with a teacher, it’s crucial to ensure that their kids of ages 4 and 7, continue learning. In addition to this, local store shelves are being completely wiped out. I worry about my pregnant aunt whose due date is fast approaching. For all people with any similar situations, I sympathize.