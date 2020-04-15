10 COVID cases in Selma, 7 in Kingsburg

FRESNO — There are now 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Selma and seven in Kingsburg, according to a chart showing the latest data at the Fresno County Health Department’s website.
In a live Zoom press conference, Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra shared the latest COVID statistics on Monday, April 13.
In Fresno County, there are 222 confirmed cases, five deaths and 37 who’ve recovered from the disease.
Dr. Vohra and other Fresno County Health Department officials have been hosting live press conferences three times each week at 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Enterprise Recorder will continue to live stream those on Facebook.
The latest statistics and updates are available on the FCDPH’s website’s COVID page at www.co.fresno.ca.us/departments/public-health/covid-19.
The health officer said Fresno County may be lagging behind larger cities to the north and south and is carefully weighing its steps in regards to the surge, peak and even of the resolution of this epidemic.
“There are a lot of unknowns,” Dr. Vohra said. “We know we do have to take all these models with a grain of salt. We’re actively watching what these numbers mean for us.”
Although the figures are not on their website, Vohra said they are preparing for a surge in patients by keeping tabs on such information as the number of hospitalized patients and hospital resources such as the number of ICU beds, ventilator and other supplies.
“We’re working with our hospital partners in terms of what their capacities are to take care of people. All of those are very important for us to know about as we work with our partners to make sure those are secure, just in case we experience the surge scenario.”
Currently, there are 31 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Fresno County and 14 in the ICU. There are another 50 or so patients who are suspected and their results are still pending, he said.
Vohra has commented on how long it takes to get lab results back from those who are tested and said he’s excited that now a partnership between California State University, Fresno and the Department of Public Health is being established to get those results much faster.
“This will be a lab dedicated to local testing for COVID-19. We actually have a lot of lab expertise in terms of technicians and directors, and we finally now have some machines and some hardware where we can put our expertise to work locally.”
With the increased testing capacity, turn-around time should be shortened so that patients will be able to know about their COVID-19 lab status sooner.
He went on to address a new type of lab test called antibody testing, or serology testing, and described it as a new way of looking at the illness.
“[This test] tries to identify people who’ve been infected and who are now are on the road to recovery. That’s not the same question as asking if someone is infected right now, but it’s still a real important question. It’ll become even more important as more and more people develop symptoms of this illness, but then also recovered from it.”
Antibody testing is not yet available locally within their labs, but Vohra said it is getting underway in other parts of the state.
“We’re going to need to do both kinds of tests so we understand it. We’re in talks with the California Department of Public Health to see how soon we can get that for the patients we have here. I think that’s important for several reasons.”
Patients who’ve recovered want to know if they have those antibodies, especially those with other respiratory illnesses, such as asthma and some pulmonary diseases.
The antibody testing would also help identify those who could be potential donors of convalescent serum, he said.
“People that get the illness develop antibodies to the COVID-19 virus. Then, those antibodies can actually be donated to other patients that are really struggling and having life-threatening cases of illness,” Vohra said. “Donated plasma, which has that antibody, is actually going to be one of the exciting new ways to treat this illness. We still have a lot to learn about it. But the key first step is to identifying who actually is recovering from the illness by doing antibody checks on them.”
He also addressed testing results that come back as either false positive and false negative. A patient’s tests may have a negative result; however their physical symptoms - fevers, respiratory complaints — seem to indicate they do have the disease. Or, they’ve been around someone, or in an area with a high COVID-19 count.
The wrong area on the patient may have been tested, or something may have happened during the testing process to result in a false negative. Whatever the case, he said, medical providers are being told that if a patient appears to have the disease, then it’s better to treat them as such and have them go into self-quarantine or be hospitalized, depending on the severity of each case.
“You don’t actually have to have a test result in order to go into self-isolation. You could have a febrile respiratory illness and that would be enough to put someone into self-isolation, or to put their contacts into quarantine, if it’s appropriate.”
Vohra said there are different ways to test patients, and while getting sputum samples is more accurate, it puts health care providers at a much higher risk to obtain these.
“It requires the patient start coughing up that sputum and that increases the risk to the provider.”
He said COVID-19 can also be found in stool samples and there are studies underway in Massachusetts and California to see how that’s affecting wastewater treatment. This also highlights the need for thorough sanitation practices before and after toilet use.
“Whenever people are passing their bowel movements, that can actually contain the COVID-19 if they’re infected. That’s why that good hand hygiene is so important in everything that we do, especially before and after we use the restroom.”
Since the staff and elderly patients in skilled nursing facilities and nursing homes are especially vulnerable, Vohra said FCDPH’s Assistant Director David Luchini has been working with a team since early March to educate those care providers. Information has been given not only on how to prevent the disease but also to cooperate with a state mandate to limit or cease visitation at the facilities.
“It’s very hard for people to not visit their loved ones, but I think that has protected that population quite a bit,” Vohra said.
Also, 600 registered nurses with the California Department of Public Health licensing division have been working with all skilled nursing facilities either with in-person visits or remote visits to make sure they have infection prevention measures in place and that these facilities are being as proactive as possible.
Luchini said since the State Department of Public Health is in charge of licensing these facilities, they’ve had strike teams giving direct education on COVID prevention and the need to severely restrict visitation.
“I think that’s been helping a lot of having the strict guidance of not having visitors come in. Also, the screening of employees has been very helpful. We got that education out early on and staff has been listening at all these facilities.”
There has been discussion as to whether COVID-positive patients may be moved to skilled nursing facilities if hospitals are overwhelmed with patients.
Luchini said at this time, he’s not aware of any such instances of this happening, but Dr. Vohra said all medical facilities are being told to be prepared to do so.
“Every facility that treats any patient needs to be ready. It’s just like universal precautions. Any facility needs to absolutely be ready. What we need to be doing is containing that infection as much as possible in every single facility we’re dealing with, whether that’s older folks, whether that’s psychiatric folks, dealing with kids or just dealing with adults in general. Every single facility just needs to be ready and they’re on notice.”
Dr. Vohra said another concern is for older residents who live in households with multiple generations under in one household, especially if someone else in the household is diagnosed with COVID-19.
“That might mean using a mask more frequently, even when you’re not ill, and using a mask at home.”
He advises residents in those cases to clean common area surfaces more often, have the seniors in the household use their own utensils and plates and if possible, have their own living space and restroom.
The doctor went on to field questions about testing labs, antibody testing, medical staff being accommodated in local hotels to prevent spreading the disease to their families, the coordination with other states to reopen the community, confined populations such as inmates and testing for pregnant women to determine how COVID affects a developing fetus.
The next Zoom press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 15. Look for the live stream on Selma Enterprise’s Facebook page.
