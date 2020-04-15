10 COVID cases in Selma, 7 in Kingsburg

“We’re working with our hospital partners in terms of what their capacities are to take care of people. All of those are very important for us to know about as we work with our partners to make sure those are secure, just in case we experience the surge scenario.”

Currently, there are 31 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Fresno County and 14 in the ICU. There are another 50 or so patients who are suspected and their results are still pending, he said.

Vohra has commented on how long it takes to get lab results back from those who are tested and said he’s excited that now a partnership between California State University, Fresno and the Department of Public Health is being established to get those results much faster.

“This will be a lab dedicated to local testing for COVID-19. We actually have a lot of lab expertise in terms of technicians and directors, and we finally now have some machines and some hardware where we can put our expertise to work locally.”

With the increased testing capacity, turn-around time should be shortened so that patients will be able to know about their COVID-19 lab status sooner.

He went on to address a new type of lab test called antibody testing, or serology testing, and described it as a new way of looking at the illness.