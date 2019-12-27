NORFOLK, Va. (NNS) -- A New England community hospital in Norway, Maine, extended holiday cheer to Sailors deployed on board the Nimitz-class carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) this holiday season.
Linda Cleveland, unit coordinator at Stephens Memorial Hospital, a 25-bed community hospital, came up with the idea with Henry Raymond, a prior plank owner of USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Both Cleveland and Raymond wanted to extend their thanks to the men and women of the armed forces, especially those service members who would be away from their families during the holidays.
“It’s been a tradition really at our hospital to send Christmas cards to deployed service members, and I thought that we could do something better this year,” said Cleveland, who wanted to ensure the deployed service members knew that Americans from small towns like theirs truly appreciate their service. “We would like to send cards out to a deployed unit or another hospital to know we are thinking of them this holiday season.”
Cleveland added that while they will send cards, they will also include traditional New England candies not commonly found elsewhere.
“This would be great for morale, especially over the holidays. The Medical department is often only thought of in the time of need and we are happy to give,” said Cmdr. Veronica Bigornia, assigned to Harry S. Truman’s Family and Aerospace Medicine. “It will be nice to know our civilian counterparts thought of us and I know my Sailors will gladly share with the rest of the crew.”
