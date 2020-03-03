Combate Americas comes to Fresno
Combate Americas comes to Fresno

Combate Americas held an event on Feb. 28 at the Save Mart Center in Fresno. Many local Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) athletes competed at the event. Here are some photos from the event.

