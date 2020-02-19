Combate Americas announces new main event for 'Mexico vs USA" Showdown in Fresno

NEW YORK – Combate Americas announced that Alejandro “El Pato” Martinez (4-4) will replace an injured Pablo “El Gallo Negro” Sabori (9-6) as Mexico’s representative in the ‘Mexico vs. USA’ lightweight (155 pounds) main event against fast-rising American star Adrian Guzman (6-1) when the world’s premier Hispanic Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sports franchise returns to Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif. on Friday, Feb. 28.

The Combate Americas ‘Mexico vs. USA’ event airs live on television in the U.S. in Spanish on both Univision (12 a.m. ET/PT) and TUDN USA (12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT), and in English on AXS TV (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT), and in Mexico on Televisa Canal 5 (11 p.m. local time).

A rugged battler, the 28-year-old Martinez of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco has earned all four of his professional career wins via (T)KO or submission. He is looking to bounce back after a split decision loss to Enrique “Baby Bull” Gonzalez last June 21.

Guzman of Parlier, Calif. is coming off an electrifying, three-round unanimous decision win over Danny “The Realist” Ramirez in Combate Americas main event action at Save Mart Center last November 22.

Guzman has earned four of his six career victories by way of (T)KO or submission, and will look for his third consecutive win.