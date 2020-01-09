College of the Sequoias will be hosting a series of Law Enforcement Informational Sessions. These sessions are tailored for individuals who are interested in learning about law enforcement careers and, specifically, the Tulare-Kings Counties Basic Peace Officer Academy offered at the College of the Sequoias Hanford Campus. The dates are: February 4, March 3, April 13, and May 5. Each Informational Sessions will be held at 5:30 p.m. and will be held at the COS Hanford Campus located at 925 13th Avenue (between Lacey and Grangeville) in the Public Safety Building, Room 18.
The COS Police Academy Course is offered three times a year: two courses are offered in an intensive 6-month format (beginning in February and August), and one 10-month format offered on the weekends which started in January. To qualify, applicants must possess a High School Diploma or GED; have a valid California Driver’s License; successfully pass the CA POST entrance exam (Pellet B) or the equivalent; successfully complete the physical entrance exam; and may not have been convicted of a felony or violent misdemeanor.
The College of the Sequoias is now accepting online Entrance Exam (Pellet B) sign-ups for the Fall 2020, 149th Intensive Academy. Because CA POST only allows for one test every 30 days, applicants are encouraged to register for an early testing date, should a re-test be favorable. College of the Sequoias accepts test results from other agencies if the results are less than one year old from the day the academy begins and are on agency letterhead. Anyone interested in registering for an upcoming entrance exam should visit: www.cos.edu/academy, call 559.583.2600, or email academy@cos.edu. In addition, the Pellet B examination may be waived for entrance into the academy by proof of one of the following by completing an Academy Enrollment Waiver: • A "C" grade or higher of a college English course. • An AA/AS degree or higher. • Honorable military discharge.
The Tulare-Kings Counties Basic Peace Officer Academy’s offers courses certified by the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.). In order for someone to be eligible to serve as a full time Peace Officer in California, completion of the Basic Police Academy is required. Completion of this Academy will result in 28.5 units of college credit being awarded. While some agencies hire and pay candidates to attend an academy, the majority throughout California prefer the completion of a police academy prior to employment. Academy graduates can serve in municipal, county and most state law enforcement agencies.
Law enforcement agencies from throughout the state hire students directly from the Academy or shortly after graduation. Academy Director, Darrell Smith stated, many of our local agencies are looking to fill current vacancies with qualified candidates who are attending the academy. Entering the profession of law enforcement is a career that offers excitement, rapid growth opportunities, work life balance, and most significantly, the chance to make a positive impact in your community.
