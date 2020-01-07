College of the Sequoias, Tulare College Center Students Receive Scholarship to California Irrigation Institute Conference

College of the Sequoias is proud to share that two students have received a scholarship to attend the California Irrigation Institute Conference. Konner Gilamn and Kyler Hendrick, who both attend COS Tulare College Center, have been offered the student scholarship to attend the 2020 Conference hosted in Sacramento, California on January 27-28th. The generous scholarship includes conference registration, accommodations, two luncheons, exhibitors reception, pre-conference dinner, and transportation.
The primary purpose of the California Irrigation Institute is to host an annual conference on California water issues, water use efficiency, water quality and surface and groundwater management. The conference features leading water industry experts, government agency heads, water district managers, innovative farmers and vendors with leading water saving products. The sessions aim to discuss research results and practical field experience (California Irrigation Institute. (2019). California Water Brochure. Retrieved from http://www.caii.org/wpcontent/uploads/2019/11/CII_2020_Reg-Brochure_web.pdf).
Konner is double majoringing in Plant Science and Agriculture Business. Konner is projected to graduate in Spring 2020 and plans to transfer to Fresno State. During his time at COS, Konner explained, "The staff and faculty are fantastic. Professors are knowledgeable about their field and passionate about teaching." Kyler is majoring in Plant Science and is projected to graduate in Spring 2022. Kyler expressed, "COS Tulare College Center has become a special place to me. Professors Charles Abee and Dr. Allison Ferry-Abee have so much passion of the subjects they teach, I was able to gain my own interest and love for Plant Science. I utilized and received assistance from counseling and the Library, who offered individual attention that was very valuable to me."
