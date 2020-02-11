College of the Sequoias Registered Nursing Program Celebrates 50 Years

College of the Sequoias, Registered Nursing Program will be celebrating their 50-year anniversary in May of 2020. The Registered Nursing Program at College of the Sequoias began in January 1970. The program has successfully graduated Nurses and provided majority of the nursing workforce and leaders for Kings and Tulare County. The first graduating class was in 1972 with 38 graduates. The program has had continued graduation success over the past 50 years with the largest graduating cohort including 93 students from Winter 2010 class.

Over the past five years, the pass rate of nursing students has risen to 97%. The cohorts in 2019 had an increase of graduates from 40 to 50 students, due to advanced placement LVN to RN. The Winter 2019 cohort included 50 students and 90% of those graduates received job offers prior to graduating. This would not be possible without the tremendous support of our clinical partners; Kaweah Delta Health Care District, Adventist Health and Sierra View Hospitals and Visalia Unified.

College of the Sequoias, Registered Nursing Program invites you to celebrate 50 years of Nursing Graduates with our Alumni, Students, Industry Partners, and Community Constituents who have all made the Registered Nursing program what is today! Join COS on May 28, 2020 for the 50th Anniversary Gala hosted at the Visalia Convention Center.

Event sponsorship opportunities and tickets are available at cos.edu/events.