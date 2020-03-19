College of the Sequoias Police Academy Suspends Instruction until April 13, 2020

On March 17, President Trump came out with guidance that there should be no gatherings larger than 10 people. While the District’s intent was to keep our police and fire training programs operational by moving instruction to a larger room, adding additional safety precautions in small groups, etc, mandates are changing rapidly.

The health and safety of our students and faculty are our highest priority. Currently, POST does not allow for any form of alternative delivery. As such, effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020, the Tulare-Kings Basic Police Academy (both extended and intensive academies) is suspended until April 13, 2020.

The COS Fire Academy program will move alternative format via Canvas for all sections that are allowable by State Fire Training. We realize, however, this is just a portion of the curriculum.

Once instruction is able to resume, hopefully April 13, it is the intent of the District’s Administration and Public Safety staff to do everything possible to schedule time that will allow cadets program completion in the most timely way possible. We recognize that these two programs are very important to our communities, and our goal is to graduate highly trained fire and law enforcement personnel into our communities.