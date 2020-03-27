College of the Sequoias Extends April 13th date to May 22nd

Based on guidance from the Chancellor’s Office, it is becoming increasingly clear that COS will not be able to resume standard face-to-face instruction until at least the start of our summer term. Therefore, we are extending the 4/13 date through May 22. COS is encouraging students to check their student email often, communicate and partner with their Professors on course work, and to click on the red banner at the top of the website for quick access to resources at COS.EDU.