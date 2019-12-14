College of the Sequoias' volleyball standouts Christa Pilgrim, Alexis Carmona and Hazel Martinez were named first-team All-Central Valley Conference.
Pilgrim, a sophomore from Mission Oak High, led the Giants with 251 kills, while also delivering 175 digs and 25 ace serves.
Carmona, a sophomore from Madera, had a team-high 423 digs to go along with 38 assists and 33 aces.
Martinez, a freshman from Mission Oak, contributed 236 kills and a team-best 52 blocks.
The Giants, who went 20-8 overall while finishing second in the CVC at 14-2, also placed sophomores Sydney Guinn (Exeter), Madison Sousa (Hanford West) and Karen Rodriguez (Kingsburg) on the second-team.
Guinn had a team-leading 482 assists along with 150 digs and 39 aces.
Sousa contributed 129 kills, 40 digs, 38 blocks and 18 aces.
Rodriguez delivered 129 kills, 54 digs and 31 aces.
Freshmen Kia Campbell (Coalinga) and Gia Rozadilla (Central) were named honorable mention.
Campbell had 311 assists and 77 digs, while Rozadilla had 100 digs.
COS' season came to an end Nov. 26 with a 25-11, 25-21, 25-15 loss to Sierra in the first round of the Northern California Regional playoffs.
Sousa led the Giants with six kills, while Martinez and Jayda English (Lemoore) added four apiece, while Guinn and Campbell each had 10 assists.
It was COS' fifth straight appearance in the NorCal Regionals under coach Kim Rix.
