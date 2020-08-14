You have permission to edit this article.
Coalinga CHP to host bicycle helmet giveaway
Coalinga CHP to host bicycle helmet giveaway

COALINGA — The Coalinga CHP Office is hosting a children's bicycle helmet giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 22, the organization announced on its Facebook page. Helmets will be given away from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Coalinga CHP Office, located at 125 S. Sixth Street in the city of Coalinga.

Additionally, helmets will be given away from noon until 1:30 p.m. at Floyd D. Rice Park, located on Monterey Street in the city of Avenal.

Children must be present to receive a helmet.

— Parker Bowman

