Coalinga CHP to host bicycle helmet giveaway

COALINGA — The Coalinga CHP Office is hosting a children's bicycle helmet giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 22, the organization announced on its Facebook page. Helmets will be given away from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Coalinga CHP Office, located at 125 S. Sixth Street in the city of Coalinga.
Additionally, helmets will be given away from noon until 1:30 p.m. at Floyd D. Rice Park, located on Monterey Street in the city of Avenal.
Children must be present to receive a helmet.
— Parker Bowman
