VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (NNS) -- Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) Oceana has made tremendous contributions to Naval Aviation Enterprise (NAE) Broad Unscheduled Rapid Support Training.
As the Navy seeks ways to improve fleet-wide aviation maintenance, earlier this year it launched an initiative to deliver laser-focused interactive training directly to maintainers in the fleet to address specific aircraft readiness degraders. To assist maintainers in being both efficient and economic when performing aviation maintenance, new and creative solutions are being implemented in an effort to achieve specific aircraft readiness goals.
In keeping with the spirit of NAE’s “cost wise” readiness, CNATTU Oceana has led the way producing four BURST courses covering the Electrical Wiring Interconnect System, Focus Area List, Multifunctional Information Distribution System and Joint Tactical Radio System, and the Fuel Cell Air Decay Test Set. To date, 44 Sailors and Marines on the flight line have received BURST from the four courses, which have each been taught once.
The BURST approach supports Ready Relevant Learning, a pillar of the Navy’s Sailor 2025 vision, delivering targeted training to the right audience at the right time. The team of subject matter experts here at CNATTU Oceana are in the process of developing six more fleet-requested courses, designed to enhance F-18 E/F maintenance training. Additionally, CNATTU Oceana produced three micro-learning training videos to support key degraders affecting Super Hornet readiness. Instructors are creating relevant videos, every two months, in support of emerging fleet requirements.
Aviation Machinist Mate Chief Petty Officer Joshua Simmons played a key role in development and production of the Fuel Cell Air Decay Test Set BURST course and micro-learning training video.
“Today’s generation of Sailor and Marine, the ones actually performing the maintenance, they are of the digital age, more inclined to reference a YouTube video than a lengthy publication,” Simmons said. “What we are doing here with these BURST courses and training videos is huge! We did not have these kinds of resources when I was a junior maintainer.”
Simmons said the Air Decay Test Set is used to test the integrity of the bladder that lines the fuel cell on the aircraft, a topic that is not yet covered in current curriculum for “A” or “C” school pipelines. Maintainers will save countless hours having this resource available to review prior to executing this infrequent maintenance task.
“I truly believe this is the direction the Navy is going in and will not be surprised to see a database developed as a single site reference for all the BURST courses and micro-learning videos in the near future,” Simmons said.
Cmdr. Gary Shelley, CNATTU Oceana’s commanding officer, fully supports this initiative.
“Ready Relevant Learning and the Sailor 2025 vision is our path to tomorrow’s Navy and these BURST courses and micro-training videos are pivotal stepping stones to pave our way,” Shelley said. “Here at CNATTU Oceana, I am privileged to have such a high caliber of talented and experienced subject matter experts and aviation maintenance professionals. CNATT headquarters continues to task us with new training requirements, they are the ones stepping up and producing quality products delivered to the fleet in a timely fashion to meet a specific targeted need.”
As the Navy continues to refine this modern approach in training to support its fleet, CNATTU Oceana leads from the front in delivering top-notch quality training products. Through these efforts, the objective of “cost-wise” readiness and mission to deliver the right training to the right Sailor or Marine at the right time will be achieved.
CNATT’s mission is to develop, deliver and support aviation training necessary to meet validated Fleet requirements. Its mission aligns perfectly with MyNavy HR Pillar 1, Force Development, ensuring Sailors and Marines are equipped with the specific skills they need to do their jobs and having access to career enhancement opportunities.
