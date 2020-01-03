LEMOORE (NNS) -- Instructors at the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) Lemoore taught the first Rising Tide Aviation Maintenance Never Events course Dec. 20, a course that’s designed to curb preventative mishaps that occur during aviation maintenance operations.
The AMNE program is a multifaceted human factors program that involves training, feedback systems, communication plans, and continuous improvement tools for technicians, first line supervisors, and managers. It focuses on identifying and mitigating the six most costly and preventable outcomes during aviation maintenance operations—known as “never events--” because they are entirely preventable and should never occur under any circumstances.
"Today marks the beginning of institutionalizing Rising Tide Aviation Maintenance Never Events (AMNE) training in the Strike Fighter community,” Cmdr. Ronnie Harper, CNATTU Lemoore’s commanding officer, said. “The ability to teach this curriculum organically is a phenomenal capability and will go a long way towards helping reduce mishaps in naval aviation.”
Harper said that two of CNATTU Lemoore’s most senior instructors trained and qualified with civilian instructors at Convergent Performance in Colorado Springs, Colo. These courses were developed to not only talk about mishap reduction, they give squadron maintenance personnel knowledge and tools for everyday use.
“The skills students gain will help everyone, from the most junior to the most senior Sailor, actively learn on the job and adapt processes that are proven to reduce mishaps in dynamic environments like the flight line and flight deck,” Harper said. “This is not the old “human factors,” but next-level, proven processes.”
Harper added that in a May 2018 Navy Times article, Vice Adm. DeWolfe Miller III, commander of Naval Air Forces, emphasized that almost all Class C mishaps are preventable and a significant number occur during routine maintenance evolutions. These AMNE courses are designed and being implemented to get ahead of all preventable mishaps.
CNATTU Lemoore, led by Senior Chief Avionics Technician Jonathan Plum and Chief Aviation Structural Mechanic Christopher Reg, is spearheading the effort to ensure every Sailor on the Naval Air Station Lemoore flight line receives the skills and tools gained from the AMNE program in an effort to reduce and ultimately eliminate these “never events” from occurring.
So far, feedback from students has been very positive.
“This training gives us tools to quickly refocus and identify the little things that often get overlooked, helping us reduce complacency,” Aviation Electrician’s Mate First Class Rajesh Sharma said.
The AMNE program empowers Sailors to optimize their personal and professional performance, increase their ability to contribute to the team, and instill the leadership and skills necessary to become future leaders.
CNATTU Lemoore trains Sailors and Marines with the necessary FA-18 knowledge, skills, and abilities to function at the highest technical standards in naval aviation maintenance. CNATTU Lemoore supplies the fleet with the highest quality trained aviation maintenance technicians so commands can perform their primary mission ashore, at sea, and in combat.
CNATT’s mission is to develop, deliver, and support aviation training necessary to meet validated Fleet requirements. Its mission aligns perfectly with MyNavy HR Pillar 1, Force Development, ensuring Sailors and Marines are equipped with the specific skills they need to do their jobs and having access to career enhancement opportunities.
CNATT also is a technical training agent for the Naval Aviation Enterprise, an organization designed to sustain required current readiness and advance future warfighting capabilities at best possible cost.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.